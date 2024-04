The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man at the Texas Eclipse Festival last weekend. The 67-year-old man was attending the festival with his relatives when he had a seizure and collapsed early Saturday morning. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released.

Investigators say they don’t know if the man was using drugs, and an autopsy has been ordered. The festival ended on Monday, a day early, because of the threat of severe weather.