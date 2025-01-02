Officials Looking For “People Of Interest” In New Orleans Attack

Law enforcement officers stand behind a SWAT vehicle near a location in Houston, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, where police personnel investigate the place suspected to be associated with an attacker in a deadly rampage in New Orleans. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The New Orleans police superintendent says officials are looking into possible “people of interest” in Wednesday’s deadly Bourbon Street attack. At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured when a truck plowed through a crowd in the early hours of the New Year.

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the “people of interest” are not considered to be accomplices in the attack at this time. The suspect in the attack has been identified as 42-year-old Shamshud-Din Jabbar, a U.S.-born citizen and Army veteran.