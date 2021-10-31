TEXAS

Officials: Man Dies After Son Slashed His Throat

By 12 views
0

(AP) — An East Texas man has been charged with murder after authorities say he stabbed his 53-year-old father several times and slashed his throat. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Blake Foxworth, 30, had been charged with murder after George Foxworth died Friday at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Blake Foxworth had called 911 to say he had stabbed his father during an argument. When deputies arrived at the Nacogdoches home the two shared, they found the father on the couch and covered in blood.

 

Biden Says Pope Has Brought Him Comfort After Son’s Death

Previous article

Mayor: 9 In 10 NYC Workers Vaccinated As Deadline Nears

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS