Officials: Monkeypox Patient’s Death Shouldn’t Trigger Panic

Harris County Health officials say the death of a patient with monkeypox wasn’t necessarily caused by the virus. The patient, whose name hasn’t been released, had a compromised immune system.

An autopsy will determine the patient’s cause of death, which has caught the attention of state health officials in Austin and the CDC. Just over 18-thousand cases of monkeypox are reported in the United States, with more than 16-hundred in Texas. So far, no deaths have been attributed directly to the virus.