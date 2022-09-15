Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

In a still photograph taken from video, a Boston Police bomb squad officer, left, and a K-9 unit officer, right, depart a building on the campus of Northeastern University, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Boston. Law enforcement officials say authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

(AP) — Law enforcement officials says authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident. One official said investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and became skeptical because his injuries didn’t match wounds typically consistent with an explosion. The officials could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. In an interview with The Boston Globe, the employee denied staging the explosion, calling the event “very traumatic.”