Officials Probing Whether Northeastern Explosion Was Staged

Police and emergency personnel respond the scene of an explosion in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. (WCVB via AP)

(AP) — Law enforcement officials says authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident.

One official said investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee’s statement and became skeptical because his injuries didn’t match wounds typically consistent with an explosion.

The officials could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The Northeastern staff member said late Tuesday that the hard plastic case exploded on the campus in Boston, causing minor injuries.