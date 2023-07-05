Officials Promise That Pharr Natatorium Air Quality Issues Have Been Addressed

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The new Pharr Natatorium has been awarded the Western Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships for a second straight year. However, the 2024 competition is contingent on the facility correcting the problem that led to athletes suffering burning eyes, skin irritation, and breathing difficulties during this year’s tournament in February.

The McAllen Monitor reports the contingency is stated in a letter sent by the WAC to UTRGV and the city of Pharr. The problem was traced to a piece of equipment that failed to maintain emitted chlorine levels and the air quality at a healthy level.

The effects reportedly led one school official to seek treatment at a stand-alone hospital emergency room. UTRGV officials maintain the problem has been fixed and measures are in place to prevent it from happening again.