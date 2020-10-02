Officials Say Barrett Had Virus Over The Summer

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Ks., not shown, speaks during their meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, POOL)

(AP) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her husband had coronavirus earlier this year and recovered. That’s according to two administration officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Barrett was nominated to the high court last week after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump held a press conference outside where few people wore masks.

Trump announced Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus, after aide Hope Hicks was diagnosed. The science is unclear on whether someone who has the virus can get it again.