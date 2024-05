Officals at a Dallas-area high school say students helped prevent a shooting on Thursday. The incident happened at DeSoto High School, when two students were arguing when one called a friend with a gun.

Students saw the armed individual being let into the school and notified campus police. Police were able to stop the armed suspect before they drew the weapon.

Starting next week, students won’t be allowed to bring backpacks on campus in order to prevent weapons from being snuck in.