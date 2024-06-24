Officials Slam Border Policy After Child’s Death

Houston officials are slamming U.S. immigration policy after a 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered by two illegal migrants.

ICE says the Venezuelan men crossed the border illegally this year near El Paso and were released with notices to appear in court. They’re accused of strangling 12-year old Jocelyn Nungaray, then dumping her body in a creek on Monday. Today, Harris County DA Kim Ogg called the U.S. immigration system “broken.”

The men are charged with capitol murder, and one of them is being held on a ten-million-dollar bond. Nungaray will be laid to rest Thursday in a funeral and celebration of life to be paid for by Houston businessman, Mattress Mack.