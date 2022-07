Cameron County officials are asking drivers to pay attention to children playing at the beach following a deadly weekend crash.

A six-year-old child was killed on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle near Beach Access Number Five. A 53-year-old man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges following the death.

The chief of the Cameron County park rangers says drivers need to follow speed limits and watch out for children, since they could run into the roadway unexpectedly.