Officials Urge Planning As Hurricane Season Approaches

Rio Grande Valley officials are urging residents to make evacuation plans as hurricane season approaches.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez tweeted Monday that anyone who lives in a hurricane evacuation zone or in a home that would be unsafe in a hurricane should make an escape plan now.

The American Red Cross is also seeking disaster assistance volunteers to help during the hurricane season in South Texas. The effort is part of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which continues through Saturday.

