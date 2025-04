Police and community groups are encouraging San Antonians to plan ahead and avoid a DWI arrests and accidents during Fiesta.

In a news conference on Wednesday, San Antonio police said they made 139 DWI arrests during Fiesta 2024, which was a four-year low. But there was a fatal DWI crash last year, ending Fiesta’s 11-year streak without a DWI-related death.

Officials recommend designated drivers, rideshares, taxis, or a VIA bus. The Free Rides Program is also available at 210-281-1121.