Officials: US To Send Rocket Systems, Other Aid To Ukraine

FILE - In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash. U.S. officials will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including some additional medium-range rocket systems. The latest package will include a number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)

(AP) — U.S. officials say the United States will send another $450 million in military aid to Ukraine, including four medium-range rocket systems.

U.S. officials say the new aid comes just a week after the U.S. announced it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies send Ukraine longer-range systems that they believe will allow forces to better fight back against Russia.

The officials spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity to provide details ahead of an announcement.