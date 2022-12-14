Officials Worried With Title 42 Ending

U.S. border towns are bracing for an immigrant surge when the Title 42 ban ends next week. The restriction gives the government authority to turn away all immigrants, citing the need to prevent the spread of COVID.

Officials in El Paso, Texas, say they’re already being overwhelmed after at least five-thousand immigrants arrived on Monday, and thousands more since then. With shelters at full capacity, many are being forced to sleep on city streets with nighttime temperatures dipping into the 30’s.