Ohio Authorities Plan “controlled release” Of Toxic Material

(AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they plan to release toxic chemicals from five cars of a derailed train in Ohio to reduce the threat of an explosion. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says a “controlled release” of vinyl chloride will take place on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Residents near the site have been ordered to evacuate. DeWine said residents ordered to evacuate need to leave the area because of the risk of death or serious injury. Officials believe most if not all have already have left.

Scott Deutsch of Norfolk Southern Railway estimated the controlled release could last one to three hours. The site is very close to the state line, and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania.