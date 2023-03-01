NATIONAL

Ohio Senators Ready Rail Safety Bill After fiery Crash

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
FILE - A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

(AP) — U.S. senators are planning to propose legislation that would make railroads, like the one involved in last month’s fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio, subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences. Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican JD Vance are key co-sponsors of the bill to be introduced Wednesday. It responds to regulatory concerns raised by the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border. The legislation would subject all trains carrying hazardous materials to additional safety regulations and state notification requirements, and increase penalties for violations.

 

Fred Cruz

Ukraine Official Says Military May Pull Back From Bakhmut

Previous article

California, Beleaguered By Earlier Storms, Gets Fresh Snow

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL