Ohio’s COVID vaccination rate got a three-percent boost after the Vax-A-Million lottery was announced. When Governor Mike DeWine presented the incentive, about 44-percent of the state was vaccinated. As of today, officials say 47-percent of the state has gotten a shot. Health leaders say they were hopeful more people would sign up.

As of last night, the state’s COVID case average is about 36 cases per 100-thousand people, below the 50 case goal for removing restrictions.