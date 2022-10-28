Oil Giants Rake In Steep Profits Amid High Energy Prices

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25, that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107 in September. The American consumer had grown more confident in the past couple months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as prices for other essential items have remained elevated. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25, that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107 in September. The American consumer had grown more confident in the past couple months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as prices for other essential items have remained elevated. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices.

Exxon Mobil broke records with $19.66 billion in profits in the third quarter. Chevron earned a record $11.23 billion in profits. Oil and natural gas prices were high globally, as demand grew faster than supply. The high cost of energy has hit consumers in multiple ways.

Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months. And high energy prices also hit manufacturers and retailers, who pass on those costs to customers in the form of high prices for food, clothing and other goods.