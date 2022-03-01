Oil Prices Surge Above $100 A Barrel As War On Ukraine Rages

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Asian shares rose Tuesday as global investors eyed talks aimed at ending the Russian military assault on Ukraine, which so far have yielded an agreement to keep talking. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.77%, where it was in early February.

Stock prices were mixed in the early going on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. European markets were lower.