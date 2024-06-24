Oil Tanker Explodes After Collision With SUV

Texas DPS says an oil tanker exploded after colliding with an SUV in Lee County early Sunday.

Police responded just before 11 a.m. when a truck towing a trailer carrying barrels of crude oil tried to enter an eastbound lane near the intersection of U.S. 290 and FM 180, east of Giddings. An SUV was also traveling eastbound when the collision occurred.

First responders say two SUV passengers were taken to an Austin hospital. Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS units from Giddings and Lee County were at the scene and are investigating.