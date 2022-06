Tulsa Police talk to a young man at Memorial High School as he waits to be reunited with a family member who was evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in Tulsa, Okla. Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

The suspect police say shot four people in Tulsa before turning the gun on himself had purchased one of the weapons he used just hours before he opened fire.

Investigators say the man bought an “AR-15 style” rifle yesterday afternoon. Meantime, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released a statement saying he’s heartbroken and praying for the families of the victims that were taken during yesterday’s attack.

Governor Kevin Stitt called the shooting an act of senseless violence and hatred.