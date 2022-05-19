Oklahoma Abortion Providers Say Services Expected To Stop

Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane urges lawmakers to vote yes on House Bill 4327 during debate in the House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Oklahoma's Legislature gave final approval Thursday to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill that providers say will be the most restrictive in the nation once the governor signs it. (Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

(AP) — Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they will no longer provide the service in the state after the governor signs the latest anti-abortion measure heading to its desk. The bill passed Thursday is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights.

The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.