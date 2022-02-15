Oklahoma Abortion Providers See Huge Influx Of Texas Women

FILE - Lyn Toelle fills out forms before bringing roses to her legislators during the Rose Day observance, an anti-abortion event, at the state capitol in Oklahoma City on Feb. 4, 2004. Two abortion providers in Oklahoma said Tuesday they're continuing to be inundated with women from Texas seeking to terminate their pregnancies after Texas last year passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the U.S. in decades. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Haderthauer, File)

(AP) — Abortion providers in Oklahoma say they’re continuing to see a dramatic increase in women coming from Texas who want to terminate their pregnancies.

Operators of two abortion clinics in Oklahoma said Tuesday that they’ve seen a huge influx in the number of women coming from Texas.

Trust Women’s Co-Executive Director Rebecca Tong says the company’s Oklahoma City clinic went from seeing 12 Texas patients in August to 130 in September after Texas passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the U.S. in decades.

An official with Planned Parenthood Great Plains says they went from seeing about 50 patients from Texas at their clinics in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in the fall of 2020 to more than 1,000 last year.