Oklahoma Governor Grants Clemency, Spares Julius Jones’ Life

FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones Feb. 5, 2018, file. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has agreed to commute the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones, who was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing. Stitt announced his decision on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the day of Jones’ scheduled execution. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

(AP) — Oklahoma’s governor has spared the life of Julius Jones, just hours before he was scheduled to be executed.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that he was commuting the 41-year-old Jones’ sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The state’s Pardon and Parole Board had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the shooting death of businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking in 1999.

Jones has maintained his innocence, alleging he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him.