Oklahoma Governor Grants Clemency, Spares Julius Jones’ Life

(AP) — Oklahoma’s governor has spared the life of Julius Jones, just hours before he was scheduled to be executed.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that he was commuting the 41-year-old Jones’ sentence to life in prison with no chance of parole.
The state’s Pardon and Parole Board had recommended that Stitt commute Jones’ sentence. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the shooting death of businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking in 1999.
Jones has maintained his innocence, alleging he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him.