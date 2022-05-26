NATIONAL

Oklahoma Governor Signs The Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban

Fred Cruz
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after signing into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, on. April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Stitt on Wednesday, May 25 signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to a Texas law that was passed last year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban. The ban, passed by state lawmakers last week, prohibits all abortions with few exceptions. Stitt signed the bill on Wednesday. Providers have said they will stop performing the procedure as soon as the bill is signed. The law is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states to scale back abortion rights. The only exceptions included in the law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

 

