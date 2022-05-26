Oklahoma Governor Signs The Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks after signing into law a bill making it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, on. April 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Stitt on Wednesday, May 25 signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure. State lawmakers approved the ban enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, similar to a Texas law that was passed last year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)