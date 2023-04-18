Oklahoma Sheriff Says Recording Of Killing Talk Was Illegal

In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the resignation of several McCurtain County officials at a county commissioners meeting early Monday, April 17, 2023, after tapes with the officials' racist comments surfaced over the weekend. (Christopher Bryan/Southwest Ledger via AP)
(AP)–An Oklahoma sheriff’s office says the recording in which the sheriff and others are reportedly heard discussing killing two journalists was illegal and predicted felony charges will be filed.
A statement on the sheriff’s office Facebook page is the first public statement since the comments by Sheriff Kevin Clardy and others were reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News. It doesn’t address the recorded comments about killing journalists and hanging Black people, but says the recording was illegal and alleges the audio was altered.
McCurtain Gazette-News publisher Bruce Willingham says the recording was made March 6 because he suspected county business was being conducted in violation of the state’s Open Meeting Act and he spoke with attorneys to be sure he was doing nothing illegal.
