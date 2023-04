The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate an Oklahoma woman missing for several days.

The Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Shauna Banbuskirk was last seen on Sunday night in the area of Padre Island Highway and Ruben M. Torres Boulevard. She’s described as five-feet, six-inches tall, about 120 pounds, with tattoos on her neck and her arms.

Anyone with information about the woman’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.