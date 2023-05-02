Oklahoma Woman: Sex Offender Controlled Daughter’s Family

(AP) — The mother-in-law of a registered sex offender found dead on a rural Oklahoma property with his wife, her teenage children and two visiting teens says he kept the family “under lock and key” and always had to know where they were.

Janette Mayo says Jesse McFadden’s controlling behavior was concerning, but the family didn’t learn about his criminal history until a few months ago. Mayo says her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven found dead during a search for two missing teens.

Authorities say the seven were believed to include the two missing teenagers. Mayo says the missing girls were friends with her 13-year-old granddaughter and were spending the weekend with the family.