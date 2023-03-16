NATIONAL

Oklahoman Pleads Guilty To Killing 3, Cutting Heart From One

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul Anderson. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison as part of a mass commutation effort. He pleaded guilty Wednesday in Grady County District Court to three counts of murder and single counts of maiming and assault and battery. (Grady County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to killing three people, including a woman whose heart was cut from her body, weeks after being released from prison.

Lawrence Paul Anderson was sentenced to life without parole in Grady County District Court on Wednesday as part of a plea deal. Prosecutor Jason Hicks said he dropped plans to seek the death penalty at the request of victims’ families because they did not want to go through the ordeal of a trial.

Anderson’s prison sentence on drug charges was commuted in January 2021, less than a month before prosecutors say he killed Andrea Lynn Blankenship, Leon Pye and Pye’s 4-year-old granddaughter Kaeos Yates.

