An older man who had been warned not to cross the railroad tracks when the safety gates are down has been hit and killed by a train in Nueces County.

The Department of Public Safety says the 75-year-old man ducked below the gates on County Road 78 in Agua Dulde late Tuesday afternoon and was hit by an oncoming train.

Authorities say it’s a common problem at rail crossings and it costs many lives. They remind people that it’s easy to underestimate how fast a train is traveling.