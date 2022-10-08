Oldest Public Library In The Americas Has Catholic Origins

(AP) — According to UNESCO, the Mexican city of Puebla is home to the oldest public library in the Americas. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time might think they have arrived at a chapel. There is a high, vaulted ceiling and a gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary. The library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college. He expressed hope that anyone able to read would have access to them. The library’s collection has grown steadily over the centuries. There are now more than 45,000 volumes and manuscripts.