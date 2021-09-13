Oldest US Veteran Of WWII Celebrates His 112th Birthday

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National War War II Museum. Drafted in 1940, Brooks was a private in the Army’s mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National War War II Museum. Drafted in 1940, Brooks was a private in the Army’s mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

(AP) — A Louisiana man who is the oldest living World War II veteran in the United States has marked his 112th birthday. Lawrence Brooks celebrated Sunday with a drive-by party at his New Orleans home hosted by the National World War II Museum.

Festivities included a Jeep parade, a live performance from the museum vocal trio and entertainment from New Orleans musicians. Drafted in 1940, Brooks was a private in the Army’s mostly Black 91st Engineer Battalion. The unit was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines and built infrastructure such as bridges, roads and airstrips.