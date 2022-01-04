Omicron Cases Confirmed In Hidalgo County

A day after the first Valley Omicron case was confirmed in Cameron County, Hidalgo County has confirmed five.

County Health Administrator Eddie Olivarez says five residents have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Olivarez says the tests were recently done at local pharmacies and later verified by a state lab.

Four of the Omicron-infected residents are adults and one is a child. Three of the adults were fully vaccinated, the fourth was partially vaccinated. The child had not received a vaccine.

Monday, Cameron County health officials confirmed that a 29-year-old Brownsville woman had tested positive for the Omicron variant – the first confirmed case in the Rio Grande Valley. Because of the highly contagious nature of Omicron, local health officials are urging residents to pay closer attention to the health and safety measures that can reduce your chances of getting infected.