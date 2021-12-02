Omicron Confirmed In Man Who Attended NYC Anime Convention

In this image from video provided by the New York Office of the Governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news briefing, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported the state's first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, in a man who had attended an anime conference in New York City in late November. (New York Office of the Governor via AP)

(AP) — Health officials say the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November. Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided. Officials in New York say they are working to trace attendees at the convention held Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Convention Center. Vaccinations were required for the event. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there are no confirmed omicron cases among state residents. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious and whether it can thwart vaccines.