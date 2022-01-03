Omicron Coronavirus Strain Confirmed In Cameron County

Suspected for weeks, it has now been confirmed – the Omicron coronavirus variant has spread to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Omicron strain has been confirmed to have infected a Brownsville woman. Cameron County Public Health delivering word Monday that it received confirmation that the woman recently tested positive for the Omicron variant. Health officials say the 29-year-old woman was vaccinated but had not gotten a booster. They did not indicate how serious the woman’s symptoms were.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says Omicron has the ability to break through the vaccines, but for individuals who are vaccinated, most will not suffer severe symptoms or need to be hospitalized.

Still, local health officials are urging all residents to get fully vaccinated with a booster, and to double down on measures to protect yourself against infection, including wearing an N95 mask.