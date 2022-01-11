WORLD

Omicron May Be Headed For A Rapid Drop In US And Britain

FILE - A patient is pushed on a trolley after arriving in an ambulance outside the Royal London Hospital in the Whitechapel area of east London, Jan. 6, 2022. Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle, says omicron is “going to come down as fast as it went up.”

 

 

