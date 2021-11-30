Omicron Variant May Have Reached Europe Earlier Than Thought

People wear face mask to protect against the coronavirus at the public transport station Friedrichstrasse in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. According to local authorities wearing face masks mandatory in public transport and passengers need to be vaccinated, recovered or tested negative of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(AP) — Economic powerhouses Japan and France are reporting their first cases of the omicron variant, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus had slipped into Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. It highlights the difficulty in containing the virus in an age of jet travel and economic globalization. And it leaves the world once again whipsawed between hopes of returning to normal and fears that the worst is yet to come.

Stocks fell on Wall Street after Moderna’s CEO expressed concern about the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant. Around the globe, stocks mostly slipped as investors cautiously weighed how much damage omicron might do to the economy.