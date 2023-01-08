TEXAS

On Eve Of Biden’s Border Visit, Migrants Fear New Rules

Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, chant slogans as an activists' march in their support arrives to downtown El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Several hundred marched through the streets of El Paso a day before President Joe Biden's first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will arrive Sunday in El Paso for his first, politically thorny visit to the southern border. Migrant advocates there describe an increasing “climate of fear” since the president last week announced new immigration restrictions.

Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the U.S. illegally. It’s a major expansion of a pandemic-era immigration policy called Title 42.

The new rules will also include offering humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online and find a financial sponsor.

