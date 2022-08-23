On Eve Of Ukraine’s National Day, Fears Russia Will Pounce

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

(AP) — On the eve of Ukraine’s independence day, there is increasing unease that Moscow could be focusing on specific government and civilian targets. The United States reinforced those concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert. It says that it “has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities.” The warning comes on the heels of Russia’s claim that Ukrainian intelligence was responsible for the car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker over the weekend.