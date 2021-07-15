NATIONAL

On Farewell Visit To US, Merkel Brings Message Of Stability

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 14, 2021. (Annegret Hilse/Pool via AP)

(AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be carrying a bag full of issues to discuss with President Joe Biden when she arrives at the White House. What is expected to be Merkel’s last official visit comes Thursday with an overarching message for Berlin’s close ally: You’ve got a friend. The veteran leaders are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline that Washington opposes. The new pipeline taking natural gas from Russia to Germany is a thorny issue that preceded the Trump administration. The White House is not anticipating any sort of formal announcement to come out of the leaders’ talk.

 

