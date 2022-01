On MLK Day, Yellen Says US Economy Is Unfair To Black People

Snow covers the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or really for any American of color.” Her speech delivered at a Washington breakfast gathering is one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.

Major holiday events include the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service in Atlanta, where senior pastor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians.

The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church commemorates what would have been the 93rd birthday of the civil rights leader, who was just 39 when he was assassinated.