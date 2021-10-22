On Nov. 1, No GM Plants Will Be Closed Due To Chip Shortage

The Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra pickups built at Flint Assembly are packed on Sept. 21, 2021. For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. The company says Friday, Oct. 22, that as of Nov. 1, all plants that had been closed on and off since February due to the shortage will be making vehicles. The shortage has forced automakers to sporadically shut down plants since late last year. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)