NATIONAL

On Nov. 1, No GM Plants Will Be Closed Due To Chip Shortage

By 25 views
0
The Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra pickups built at Flint Assembly are packed on Sept. 21, 2021. For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. The company says Friday, Oct. 22, that as of Nov. 1, all plants that had been closed on and off since February due to the shortage will be making vehicles. The shortage has forced automakers to sporadically shut down plants since late last year. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(AP) — For the first time in eight months, the global shortage of computer chips won’t force General Motors to close any North American factories. The company said Friday that as of Nov. 1, all plants that had been closed on and off since February due to the shortage will be making vehicles. The shortage has forced automakers to sporadically shut down plants since late last year. That has cut supplies on dealer lots and driven new vehicle prices to record levels. But production isn’t back to normal just yet. Some of the factories will only run one shift per day. And experts say chip shortages will persist well into next year.

 

Supreme Court Doesn’t Block Texas Abortion Law, Sets Hearing

Previous article

Stock Tied To Trump Media Venture Soars In Another Frenzy

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL