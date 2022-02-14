On Parkland Anniversary, Biden Urges Congress On Gun Control

(AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold what he calls the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.” Biden’s statement on Monday comes four years to the day since 17 people were killed in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since the Parkland shooting, gun violence at schools has only risen. The gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety says there were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31.