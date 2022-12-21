WORLD

On The Holidays, Efforts To Distract Ukrainian Kids From War

Children dance at the Dzherelo rehabilitation center during celebrations for Saint Nicholas Day, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. In a country where children have seen the horrors of a 10-month war, there are people trying to bring some peace and happiness to kids, at least for a moment during this holiday season in Ukraine. That has been happening this week in the outskirts of Kyiv at what used to be the upscale Venice hotel. Now it’s a rehabilitation center housing children who have experienced the horrors of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — In a country where children have experienced nearly 10 months of war, there are people trying to bring some peace and happiness to kids, at least for a moment during this holiday season in Ukraine. That has been happening this week in the outskirts of Kyiv at what used to be an upscale hotel.

Now it’s a rehabilitation center housing children who have experienced the horrors of the Russian invasion. “When it’s a holiday, it’s easier,” said Ksenia, a 12-year-old girl from Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine that has been the epicenter of a fierce battle between the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

 

