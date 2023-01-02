One Arrested After Fatal Crash Linked To Racing

A suspect is in custody following a fatal crash in Arlington that is believed to be connected to street racing.

Authorities say two vehicles were racing on I-30 Sunday evening when one lost control, went off the highway, then landed on its roof in a body of water. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Vincent Ybarra, is charged with racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death.