One Arrested Connected To Dog Attack

One person is facing charges after a man was killed by a small pack of dogs in San Antonio. The incident happened Friday afternoon when an elderly couple was visiting relatives and stepped outside of their car when at least two of the dogs attacked.

The 81-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead and the 74-year-old woman was critically injured, but has been since released from the hospital.

Two other people were bit as well including a city fire department captain but both of those victims suffered minor injuries. The three dogs involved in the attack were euthanized.