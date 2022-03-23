One ‘black box’ Found In China Eastern Plane Crash

(AP) — A Chinese aviation official said Wednesday that one of the two “black box” recorders had been found with its casing in severely damaged condition, two days after a China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board. Mao Yanfeng, the director of the accident investigation division of the Civil Aviation Authority of China, said the device is so damaged that investigators were not able to tell whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder. He told a news conference that an all-out effort is being made to find the other black box. Recovering the so-called black boxes is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.