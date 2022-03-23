WORLD

One ‘black box’ Found In China Eastern Plane Crash

Fred Cruz
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — A Chinese aviation official said Wednesday that one of the two “black box” recorders had been found with its casing in severely damaged condition, two days after a China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board. Mao Yanfeng, the director of the accident investigation division of the Civil Aviation Authority of China, said the device is so damaged that investigators were not able to tell whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder. He told a news conference that an all-out effort is being made to find the other black box. Recovering the so-called black boxes is considered key to figuring out what caused the crash.

 

