One Charged In Human Smuggling Crash That Killed A Harlingen Man

A Mexican national is in federal custody in connection with a high-speed chase and crash that killed a Harlingen man and an unidentified woman, and injured six other people northeast of Edinburg.

Authorities say 24-year-old Daniel Olivan Vidal was working as a guide in what was a human smuggling run last Friday night. The criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor states the chase began when Border Patrol agents tried to pull over a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The driver sped off, DPS troopers took over the pursuit which hit speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, before the truck swerved out of control on a curve and rolled.

Killed was the driver, 60-year-old Ramon Garcia of Harlingen, and a woman. Five other occupants of the pickup remain hospitalized, some with severe injuries. Olivan Vidal has been charged with conspiring to transport people in the country illegally.