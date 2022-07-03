TEXAS

One Child Dead, One Injured Following Drive-By Shooting

One child is dead and another is injured following a drive-by shooting in North Houston.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn’t find anything, but learned two children had been taken to area hospital with gunshot wounds.  A five-year-old died from their injuries, while an eight-year-old is expected to recover.

Witnesses say their vehicle was shot at while at a stop sign by suspects in a dark-colored vehicle. It’s not clear if the woman and children in the car were the intended targets. An investigation is ongoing.

